© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
⚠️SFCC Campus will be closed Saturday February 28 & Sunday March 1 for facility upgrades. KSFR will still be on air, but no live hosts will be on site. Click this banner for the full announcement from SFCC. (Redirects to SFCC.edu) Thank you.⚠️
The Last Word

02/26/2026 with Shelley Noble

Published February 26, 2026 at 5:28 PM MST

Celebrating the beginning of Women’s History Month with bestselling historical novelist Shelley Noble.

Her newest book, The Sisters of Book Row, honors the courageous women of Manhattan’s famous Book Row in the early 20th Century. Margaret Sanger was founding Planned Parenthood and many women she mentored furthered her work by discretely supporting the health and wellbeing of women of childbearing age at a time when even distributing leaflets about hygiene, nutrition and pre-natal vitamins was cause for arrest. Banning books was rampant and every bookshop on Book Row was under constant surveillance by the notorious Anthony Comstock and his henchmen. Especially the one owned by the young Applebaum sisters.

The Last Word