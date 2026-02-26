02/26/2026 with Shelley Noble

Her newest book, The Sisters of Book Row, honors the courageous women of Manhattan’s famous Book Row in the early 20th Century. Margaret Sanger was founding Planned Parenthood and many women she mentored furthered her work by discretely supporting the health and wellbeing of women of childbearing age at a time when even distributing leaflets about hygiene, nutrition and pre-natal vitamins was cause for arrest. Banning books was rampant and every bookshop on Book Row was under constant surveillance by the notorious Anthony Comstock and his henchmen. Especially the one owned by the young Applebaum sisters.