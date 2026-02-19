02/19/2026 with Lauren Camp

An ever-deepening conversation with New Mexico Poet Laureate Emeritus Lauren Camp who brings her beautifully resonant poetry to the studio. Her new collection, Is Is Enough, honors her dear father’s life as he gentles into the memory loss of Alzheimer’s Disease while also celebrating his vibrancy. Her exquisite words are for all of us, whole or broken, lost or newly discovering. Now and forever. Celebrate the release of Is Is Enough with Lauren Camp in conversation with another gifted poet, Carol Moldaw, at Collected Works at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 12. More at laurencamp.com