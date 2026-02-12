© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
The Last Word

02/12/2026 with Elaine Pinkerton

Published February 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM MST

A heart-opening interview with much loved Santa Fe author Elaine Pinkerton celebrating the re-publishing of From Calcutta with Love: The World War II Letters of Richard and Reva Beard. Twenty-five years ago, Elaine rescued hundreds of her parents’ love letters as they were about to be thrown out and painstakingly sorted them revealing a deep, abiding love. Beginning as her father sailed to his posting in the China-Burma-India theater of war, Reva and Richard’s words and insights fill out long-forgotten historical events. Elaine reminds us to think twice before discarding old letters and photographs, they are your family’s greatest treasure. From Calcutta with Love published by Pajarito Press. Meet Elaine at Barnes and Noble in Santa Fe Place on Sunday, March 1st at 1:00.

The Last Word