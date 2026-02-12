02/12/2026 with Elaine Pinkerton

A heart-opening interview with much loved Santa Fe author Elaine Pinkerton celebrating the re-publishing of From Calcutta with Love: The World War II Letters of Richard and Reva Beard. Twenty-five years ago, Elaine rescued hundreds of her parents’ love letters as they were about to be thrown out and painstakingly sorted them revealing a deep, abiding love. Beginning as her father sailed to his posting in the China-Burma-India theater of war, Reva and Richard’s words and insights fill out long-forgotten historical events. Elaine reminds us to think twice before discarding old letters and photographs, they are your family’s greatest treasure. From Calcutta with Love published by Pajarito Press. Meet Elaine at Barnes and Noble in Santa Fe Place on Sunday, March 1st at 1:00.