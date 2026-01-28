01/29/2026 with Anne Hillerman & Anna Sochocky
A wonderful interview with bestselling mystery author Anne Hillerman prior to receiving another award, this time the Richard Harris Award on behalf of her father, legendary author Tony Hillerman. Listen for an especially personal moment when Anne answers the question about whether her Dad knew she would continue his Navajo detective series after his passing. The Richard Harris Award is given by the prestigious New Mexico Book Association who’s president, Anna Sochocky, also joins me to talk about the award, how the Association supports authors and the publishing industry, and the lovely Winter Fiesta which takes place on Thursday, February 12th, 5:30 at Las Campanas Clubhouse.
Details at nmbookassociation.org For everything you want to know about Anne Hillerman and beloved characters Chee, Leaphorn and Bernadette Manulito go to annehillerman.com