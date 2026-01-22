01/22/2026 with Richard Brady
A deep, intimate and gentle dive into the journey of a mathematician, loved educator and writer into the Buddhist teachings of mindfulness. Richard Brady joins me with his new book, Short Journey Home: Awakening to Freedom with Thich Nhat Hanh. Richard’s immersion in Judaism, Buddhism and the Quaker tradition uniquely prepare him practice and teach Mindfulness to educators and students even as his personal life is challenged, then and now, by close family members with Alzheimer’s disease.
