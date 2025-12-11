12/11/2025 with John Biscello

Our far-ranging conversation takes us from his home in the “grunge-wonderland” of Taos to lands of fables and myths and even deeper into lucid dreamscapes real and imagined, awake and asleep. Spending 23 minutes with John convinces me that science fiction writer Robert Heinlein invented the word “grok” to participate in a conversation like this one. johnbiscello.com and losttelegrampress.ca