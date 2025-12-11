© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
The Last Word

12/11/2025 with John Biscello

Published December 11, 2025 at 5:30 PM MST
johnbiscello.com/about

Fascinating insights into the “storied and wild mind” of author, playwright, poet and performer John Biscello with his latest book The Last Furies.

Our far-ranging conversation takes us from his home in the “grunge-wonderland” of Taos to lands of fables and myths and even deeper into lucid dreamscapes real and imagined, awake and asleep. Spending 23 minutes with John convinces me that science fiction writer Robert Heinlein invented the word “grok” to participate in a conversation like this one. johnbiscello.com and losttelegrampress.ca

The Last Word