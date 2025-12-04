12/04/25 with Renata Golden

From her Irish roots to living remotely in Arizona’s Chiricahua Mountains to perceiving the beauty in New Mexico’s Land of Enchantment, Renata Golden’s essays bring us home to what really matters in each of our lives. Her exquisite collection, Mountain Time: A Field Guide to Astonishment deserves a place on your bedside table or in your backpack, a slender volume to treasure. Our sweet conversation today will evoke tears, laughter, pure delight and warm your heart on a winter’s day. More at renatagolden.com