The Last Word

11/27/2025 with Priyanka Kumar

Published November 27, 2025 at 5:24 PM MST

A true joy to be joined in the studio today by internationally acclaimed naturalist, filmmaker and contributor to numerous respected journals and news media, Priyanka Kumar.

Today, she brings her treasured and beautiful volume, Conversations with Birds described by Publishers Weekly as, “A delightful ode to birds and a powerful defense of the planet we share with them….” Conversations with Birds and her newest exquisite book, The Light Between Apple Trees are available locally at Garcia Street Books and everywhere good books are sold. More inspiration to rewild your life at priyankakumar.com

