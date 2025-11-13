11/13/2025 with David Abbey

David Abbey was the Director of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee for 26 years until his recent retirement. Today, I welcome him to the KSFR studios with his memoir Forty Years in The New Mexico Roundhouse. Respectfully called “the budget genius,” David Abbey served during the administration of seven very different New Mexico governors and in this informal and enjoyable conversation we discuss not only the appropriation of funds but also change, education and next year’s midterm election for Governor.