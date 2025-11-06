11/6/2025 with Erica Elliott

A joy to be joined today by Erica Elliott, MD, with the third part of her memoir, From Doctor to Healer: The Mountain Lion’s Gift. Fifty years after a Navajo elder’s prophecy that, “…if she survived life-threatening obstacles” she would have “powerful medicine to bring to the people” Dr. Elliott recalls facing some of the most challenging health issues, physical and neurological, which helped to transform her own practice from a mainstream doctor to a true healer and “medical detective.” We touch on everything from environmental medicine to a devastating shattered leg repaired with a toxic metal, to rare brain surgery. Dr. Erica Elliott will be at Collected Works special event Gathering Voices: Stories of Healing at 4:30 on Sunday, November 23rd. www.ericaelliottmd.com