The Last Word

10/30/2025 with Elyn Aviva

Published October 30, 2025 at 3:30 PM MDT

Yes! It’s the annual Halloween week show and this year we go further back than ever in our adventure into the paranormal. Yet, is it paranormal or could mediumship actually be normal?

Cultural Anthropologist Elyn Aviva, who has a Masters degree in Divinity, joins me with her new book The Reluctant Medium to challenge our skepticism and spike our curiosity. Elyn claims to have “channeled” ancient Greek philosophers Plotinus and Hypatia and received very down-to-earth advice from both. Listen and read and find out more at pilgrimsprocess.com

