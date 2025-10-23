10/23/2025 with Joyce Salisbury

A lovely, relaxing show today along the verdant Acequias of Albuquerque with noted medieval historian, Great Courses professor and author Joyce Salisbury whose work weaves history and geography wherever she travels. Her beautiful book, Acequias of Albuquerque: Walking Ancient Waterways is literally, “a gift to Albuquerque” for all of us here in the Land of Enchantment. Filled with 32 color photographs and over 80 black and white, plus trail maps, it is the definitive guide to the history of Acequias, the unexpected wildlife and profound beauty. Co-authored with guide, Kim Hafermalz, enjoy every second of this interview. A book to treasure. Contact Joyce through her publisher History Press.