10/16/2025 with Peter Beinart

I’m joined today by contributor to The New York Times and editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, Peter Beinart, Professor of journalism and political science at City University of New York to discuss his provocative new book, Being Jewish After The Destruction of Gaza. Joining me in the studio is clinical social worker, Marcelle Grant, who is one of the organizers of Peter Beinart’s talk in Santa Fe on October 20th. A must-listen episode about a controversial book and a critically-defining period in our global experience. More at peterbeinart.substack.com Register for his free talk at beinartinsantafe@gmail.com