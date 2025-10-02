10/2/2025 with Mark Small

A delight to chat with composer, guitarist, and music journalist Mark Small about his biography of Lee Berk, the former president of Berklee College of Music where Mark was on staff for many years. Lee Berk: Leading the Berklee Way covers the life and vision of Lee and his father Lawrence and why Berklee stands out as one of the most sought after colleges by musicians everywhere. Mark Small worked closely with Lee’s widow, Susan Berk to create this book honoring her husband’s life, and both will be at Collected Works Bookstore on Thursday, October 9th at 6:00.