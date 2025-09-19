9/18/2025 with Priyanka Kumar

A delicious book to savor from an author who’s impeccable research and “field work” in orchards and along river trails in Northern New Mexico combine with visceral memories from her native Himalayan foothills. Learn, too, about the “micro wild” area right where you live and work. There were once over 10,000 varieties of apples worldwide and we’ve got five scrumptious varieties, grown locally, sitting by our mics in the KSFR studio. Sadly, you won’t be surprised to learn how the decline of beloved apples are one of the first signs and victims of climate change. Meet Priyanka Kumar at Garcia Street Books on Thursday, September 25 at 5:00 and Bookworks in Albuquerque on October 1st at 6:00.