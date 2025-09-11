9/11/2025 with Nathan Brown
A musical treat today with author, singer, songwriter and 2014 Oklahoma Poet Laureate emeritus Nathan Brown. With 30 volumes of poetry and prose to his name and uncountable songs, Nathan delights, informs and inspires audiences wherever he goes. Lucky for us, he has recently relocated to Santa Fe from Texas hill country and celebrates publication of the second book in his Birth of A Vagabond seasonal series here on The Last Word. He begins a new tour, along with his daughter Sierra, with a house concert next Thursday and a musical event at Susan Eddings Perez Gallery, 717 Canyon Road, Friday, September 19th beginning “around 6:30.”
Contact Nathan for more details through his website brownlines.com