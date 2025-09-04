9/4/2025 with Karen Chase and Matthew Chase-Daniel

Mother and son, Karen Chase and Matthew Chase-Daniel intrigue the airwaves with me to discuss art, writing, poetry, imagination and historical “facts.” Karen Chase comes to town to read her “re-imagined” story, Two Tales: Jamali Kamali and ZundelState, the first tale set in 16th Century India inspired by the magnificent tomb in Delhi of Sufi Saint Jamali and his supposed lover, Kamali, and ZundelState set a thousand years in the future. Matthew is well respected in Santa Fe for his podcast Coffee and Culture, art installations and mobile art gallery Axle Contemporary. Mother and son will be in conversation at Collected Works on Sunday, September 7th at 4:30 and always at karenchase.com and chasedaniel.com