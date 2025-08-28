8/28/2025 with Demetria Martinez and Susan Sherman
New Mexico poet and activist Demetria Martinez in dialogue with playwright, poet and co-founder of IKON magazine Susan Sherman, light up today’s episode with powerful insights and sensitivity. Their collaboration, Poetry in Dangerous Times, gives a voice to those who have been silenced and a renewed strength for those who are frozen by a growing fear. As Demetria says, “Poetry is an act of resistance.”
They will be reading together at Collected Works on Thursday, September 4 at 6:00 pm and on Monday, September 8, 3:00 pm at Santa Fe’s Southside Library, 6599 Jaguar Dr. More about Susan’s lifetime of activism at susansherman.com