8/7/2025 with Anna Sochocky & Deborah Taffa
A special episode honoring New Mexico Book Association‘s superb work on behalf of our local writers, book designers and small publishing houses. NMBA’s President, Anna Sochocky joins me with National Endowment for The Arts recipient Deborah Taffa who will be the keynote speaker at NMBA’s Annual Gala on August 21st. Deborah’s celebrated memoir, Whiskey Tender, was a 2024 National Book Award finalist and named a 2024 Top Ten book by Time Magazine.
Gala tickets and how to participate at nmbookassociation.org More about Deborah and Whiskey Tender at deborahtaffa.com