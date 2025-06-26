6/25/2025 with Caroline Star Rose

Her new book, The Burning Season may be intended for middle schoolers but the adventure, mystery, beauty and wisdom is for all of us. Designed as poetry prose stanzas that are invitingly readable, be sure to read it yourself before giving it to your children or grandchildren. Set high up in a fire lookout watchtower in the Gila National Forest the story is timely and timeless. Caroline will be reading at Bookworks and Books on The Bosque so keep an eye on her website carolinestarrrose.com