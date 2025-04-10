04/10/2025 with Alison Kosik

With me today, journalist and freelance correspondent at ABC News and former business correspondent at CNN International, you may recognize Alison Kosik’s name as the face of Wall Street. Despite glowing credentials and smarts, Alison admits that she often didn’t have the confidence to make big, personal financial decisions, often deferring to her husband. After divorce, she had to learn fast.
Her essential book, What’s Up with Women and Money: How to Do All The Financial Stuff You’ve Been Avoiding really is for All of us, no matter whether we’re wealthy, comfortable or on a tight budget. We Can learn to take charge of our finances, by ourselves because we have to, or to enhance and prosper in our loving relationships. A surprisingly intimate interview. Alison Kosik, What’s Up with Women and Money.