3/27/2025 with Mary McGinnis and Kathamann

Two of Santa Fe’s wonderful poets read and share inspiration from their collections in this intimate interview. Mary McGinnis has been writing since she was 16 years old and has been published in over 80 magazines and anthologies. Blind since birth, today she reads from See with Your Whole Body generating a fascinating conversation about synesthesia and how she “tastes color.” Kathamann, a retired nurse and former Peace Corp volunteer in Afghanistan, had been published in several regional anthologies including An Orchard Quartet. More at Kathamann.com. Mary and Kathamann will be reading together at Geronimo Books, 3018 Cielo Court in Santa Fe at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 5th.