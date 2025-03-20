03/20/2025 with Kristena Prater
A few months after graduating high school in Santa Fe, Tessa Horan journeys to the Himalayas to further her studies in Buddhism. What she encounters opens her eyes to disparities of cultures that shock her and which inform and strengthen humanitarian actions for the rest of her life.
Kristena Prater deepens our understanding in Tessa: Eyes on The World written from her own heart as a mother and giving voice to her firstborn daughter through poetry, journals and dream sequences that weave seamlessly into this beautiful book.
In 2006, while serving in the Peace Corps, Tessa’s life is taken by a shark in the waters off the Kingdom of Tonga, yet nearly twenty years later her vision and wisdom continue to inspire others. Another family tragedy that could devastate many, becomes a beacon of hope. Much more at authorkristenaprater.com and Tessafoundation.org Part Two of this interview will air later in the spring.