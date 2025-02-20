02/20/2025 with James McGrath Morris and Sandra Blakeslee

Sandra has been a respected science writer for many years, and most recently penned, Dirt is Good. Jamie is known throughout the publishing world in New Mexico for his active support for all writers. His latest biography is Tony Hillerman: A Life. I hope to interview them both at a later date, but right now details about New Mexico Writers one of the foremost organizations supporting the craft of writing and lives of writers. Go to nmwriters.org to learn how to get involved, apply for a grant and participate in the annual networking dinner at La Fonda on April 17th. Individual websites for Sandra at sandrablakeslee.com and James jamesmcgrathmorris.com