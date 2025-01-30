01/30/2025 wit Roxanne Howe-Murphy
Is there a way that we can feel better prepared for turbulent times as well as times of joy and harmony? Learning how to respond wisely rather than react impulsively is a possibility offered by life coach and counselor, Roxanne Howe-Murphy, through her decades studying the early 20th century system known as The Enneagram.
Underneath Your Personality: Discover Greater Well-Being through Deep Living with The Enneagram is a slim yet rich volume of work containing practical guidance and tried and tested tools for understanding yourself, and perhaps others. More at roxannehowemurphy.com and deepwithin.co