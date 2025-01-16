01/16/2024 with Nancy London

Take a few minutes to sink into this rich and intimate conversation with Santa Fe author, hospice worker and grief counselor Nancy London as she discusses her new book, The Ripening: Essays on Love, Loss, Marriage and Aging. Described as luminous, Nancy’s eloquent writing, borne from her life’s intricate journey, will resonate with you many times over, bringing tears, joy, deep sighs, and sometimes a realization that you may have narrowly escaped the dire consequences of a decision made on the fly. Keep a box of tissues handy as you listen and read and remember your own beloveds with gratitude or, finally, a compassionate understanding. The Ripening is a delicious harvest and an inspiration for all of us to gather our memories. Also feast on Nancy’s nurturing website nancylondonwriter.com