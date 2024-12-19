© 2024
The Last Word

12/19/2024 with Zach Hively

Published December 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM MST

With an author self-described as “the brief flash of brilliance” behind the Fool’s Gold column you know you’re in for a little bit of fun. Humorist, award-winning poet and former radio guy himself Zach Hively joins me on the other side of the mic with Call Me Zach Hively, Because That is My Name. A fabulous collection of short essays written along the way to “a dubious adulthood,” you get the drift that Hively is not only a master of poking fun at himself, but will have you nodding embarrassingly along with him as you listen today and turn each page wanting more. zachhively.com and zachhively.substack.com

