12/12/2024 with Daniel Clavio

Make yourself a mug of hot chocolate and get toasty warm as you listen to this week’s podcast episode celebrating the hottest annual event in town. Writer, graphic designer, printmaker and teacher Daniel Clavio joins me to launch Zozobra & Santa Fe: 100 Years of Burning Gloom and Loving A Monster in The City Different. A wealth of illustrations, rare archival photos and a veritable rogues’ gallery accompanied by the fantastic myths and extraordinary, real history of our beloved city. Dan Clavio and The Kiwanis Club purposefully waited until after the 100th Burning of Old Man Gloom this past August before completing and publishing this gorgeous “coffee table” book. Look for it at our wonderful local bookstores, online, at our treasured history museum on Lincoln Avenue.