11/21/2024 with Barrett Klein Pt.2

By popular demand a return visit by renowned entomologist Professor Barrett Klein with his truly fascinating book, The Insect Epiphany: How Our Six-Legged Allies Shape Human Culture. A volume filled with photographs and drawings and pages of notes Barrett’s contagious enthusiasm for bugs promises to delight you. Even if you’re a lifelong arachnophobe or terrified by anything that slithers or stings set your fears aside for 23 minutes to listen and be enchanted. Insects have informed humanity since the beginning of time, healed us, fed us, inspired us, comforted us, even taught us to fly! Learn much more at Barrett Klein’s website pupating.org where he invites you to explore a world at the intersection of science and art.