10/17/2024 with Barrett Klein

Don’t hesitate to press “Listen” for an absolutely fascinating dive into the world of bugs with renowned entomologist Barrett Klein. I was so caught up in his engaging, encyclopedic knowledge during this interview that I couldn’t wait to go back outside and dig, watch for and delight in the thousands of species we humans share our planet with in the ground, on flowers, and in the air. The Insect Epiphany: How Our Six-Legged Allies Shape Human Culture is a treasure trove filled with gorgeous photographs and one of those rare dip-into-any-page-anytime books and find a story and an answer about everything insects do for us and our planet. Without them the world would be far less beautiful, most food would cease to grow, and even music, medicine and color would be at risk. Find Barrett Klein at www.pupating.org