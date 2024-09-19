09/19/20204 with Carol Moldaw

Three-dimensional poems which evoke sculptural images invite you to view Carol Moldaw’s poetry from every angle and form the heart of her seventh collection, Go Figure. Carol’s eyes and ears are finely tuned to nature and even the mundane comes alive under her exquisite mastery and unbridled love of words, described as “lyric intensity” by a noted literary critic. How does she write with such surgical precision that at once hits the core and soothes the membranes of ruptured skin at the same time? A conversation that inspires, sows seeds, and a book to keep close. Carol will read from Go Figure at Collected Works this Sunday afternoon September 22nd at 4:30. More at carolmoldaw.com