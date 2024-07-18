07/18/2024 with Henry Shukman

Take a deeply restful, nourishing journey today with Henry Shukman, meditation teacher, poet and spiritual director emeritus at Mountain Cloud Zen Center. Henry brings his intelligent, calming presence to our studios with his new book Original Love: The Four Inns on The Path to Awakening through which we glimpse a layer beyond the peace and mindfulness that meditation can bring. More than ever a simple meditation practice may help us reconcile today’s angst and divisiveness to offer a steadiness of clarity in our daily lives. Can our own inner calm affect those around us? Even five minutes a day may help, and perhaps this 23 minute podcast may initiate your inner journey along with Henry Shukman’s insightful words born of personal experience in Original Love.