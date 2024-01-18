01/18/2024 with Mike Katko

Big Medicine Pretty Water takes us into the harsh wildness of Northern New Mexico 100 years ago with a courageous young woman inspired by the author’s Grandmother Elvira. An atmospheric debut novel by former school principal and sports broadcaster Mike Katko. His superb storytelling takes us to places familiar to those of us privileged to live in this enchanted land. Yet are we prepared for an early winter blizzard while hunting deep in beautiful Valles Caldera with wolves howling outside our cabin and mountain lions circling? Mike is dedicating a portion of the sale of Big Medicine Pretty Water to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, an organization close to his heart and his people mikekatko.com