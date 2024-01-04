01/04/2024 with Melissa Marie McEwan

We welcome the new year with whimsical and insightful children’s author, Melissa Marie McEwan. Melissa introduces us to Marty the Moose who became a local celebrity last year for his rare travels from native Colorado to Northern New Mexico. We follow his adventures in Marty Moose Makes His Way and learn not only where he’s been, but some of the real history of Moose in our region and other wild animals who venture into human domains. It is a delightful book for all ages, beautifully written and designed by a young, local author to watch for. Contact Melissa at missmelissamcewan@gmail.com