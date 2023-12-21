12/21/2023 with Mary Gilliland

A welcome return to KSFR by multi-award-winning poet Mary Gilliland from Ithaca, New York. Described by Mary Oliver as … “not afraid of delight…and the hard tasks of anger, pain, and deep caring,” Mary Gilliland shares her depth of perception from her collections, The Devil’s Fools and Ember Days which will be published next year. Mary generously shares how a poem evolves, sometimes captured in a moment, sometimes begun and cast out of sight until suddenly the day to complete it arises seemingly out of the creative blue. Be inspired at marygilliland.com