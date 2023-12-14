© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Last Word

12/14/2023 with Dr. Nina Ross

Published December 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST

A fascinating glimpse into archetypal psychology with artist and therapist
Dr. Nina Ross in our studio with her new book, Intimacy with Images: The Art of Archetypal Psychology. With over 35 years in practice, Nina takes us on a quiet journey into our own psyche that informs the layers of our lives and how we may see the world. We get a tiny taste of what our unique creativity may tell us and how dreams and images can bring us closer to our purpose or to simply understanding ourselves and each other. For more information contact Nina at nross24@gmail.com

The Last Word