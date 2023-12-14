12/14/2023 with Dr. Nina Ross

A fascinating glimpse into archetypal psychology with artist and therapist Dr. Nina Ross in our studio with her new book, Intimacy with Images: The Art of Archetypal Psychology. With over 35 years in practice, Nina takes us on a quiet journey into our own psyche that informs the layers of our lives and how we may see the world. We get a tiny taste of what our unique creativity may tell us and how dreams and images can bring us closer to our purpose or to simply understanding ourselves and each other. For more information contact Nina at nross24@gmail.com