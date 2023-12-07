12/07/2023 with Alfredo Lujan, Carol McGiffin, & Jim McGiffin
Published December 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST
Welcome in the festive spirit as we celebrate the spoken word with three of this year’s Collected Works Holiday Players. Settle softly into the timeless enchantment of Christmas morning in Northern New Mexico with gifted writer Alfredo Celadon Lujan as he reads his award-winning story, Mis Crismes. Ward off The Grinch with delightful Santa Fe theater veterans Jim and Carol McGiffin celebrating their 15th year with the Holiday Players. Click the podcast link, sip hot chocolate and crunch bizcochitos as you listen to this week’s episode. Collected Works 15th Annual Holiday Players, 6:00 pm Friday, December 15 at the bookstore on Galisteo St.