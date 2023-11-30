11/30/2023 with the Santa Fe Writers Institute

An essential must-listen interview for all writers, from beginners to seasoned, with the co-founders of the Santa Fe Writers Institute. I’m joined by Dr. Katherine Ortega Courtney who is a celebrated author and nationally acclaimed expert on trauma and healing and Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, a Pulitzer-nominated author of 16 books and a seasoned TV and film producer. Their combined wisdom and unique perspectives elicit an engaging conversation as we discuss how writing can help us recover our purpose and reveal personal insights, a writing journey that both Alisa and Katherine have taken themselves. santafewritersinstitute.com