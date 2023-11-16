11/16/2023 with Ben Goldfarb

Award-winning environmental journalist, Ben Goldfarb, joins me today from Colorado with his fascinating and compassionate new book, Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping The Future of Our Planet. Described as sweeping and spirited Crossings is also filled with humor and hope. Ben is an avid adventurer who brings his research and the science to life and shares his perception with listeners in a way we can all understand. From mountain lions in the Santa Monica mountains near Los Angeles to the tiniest, vulnerable bugs caught in our tire treads on I-25 and highways around the globe, Ben weaves their tales together and illumines our consciousness in the telling. bengoldfarb.com