10/26/2023 with Paul Ross and Judith Fein

It’s my fourth anniversary hosting The Last Word and celebrating with me are intrepid travel journalists Judith Fein and Paul Ross, aka Cowboy Poet PJ Ross. Judie is back with more stories from her very popular book How to Communicate with Dead and How Cultures Do It Around The World. She meets a real Ghost during a ceremony in Brazil and honors the beautiful rituals of our Mexican neighbors for whom a conversation with a deceased beloved relative is often part of everyday life. Keep your mind and heart open as you listen and discover Judie and Paul at globaladventure.us