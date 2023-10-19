10/19/2023 with Helen Molanphy

A fascinating insight into writing and researching a historical novel, Leaving Lissadell, with Helen Molanphy, KSFR Board Vice-President. Helen’s Irish roots and admiration of Irish revolutionary Constance Gore-Booth Markiewicz have inspired her for decades and nurtured the creative seeds of Leaving Lissadell. As a Professor Emeritus in Political Science and author of The American Penal System, Helen is well placed to note the injustices faced by Constance and the Irish people leading up to and after the 1916 Easter Rising. Helen also speaks about her search for a publisher for Leaving Lissadell which we sincerely hope will be rewarded soon. Contact Helen Molanphy through KSFR.