10/12/2023 with Isa Arsén

Imagine yourself in the excitement at NASA’s manned space center in Houston in the time leading up to the first moon launch in 1969. In elegant and evocative prose Isa Arsen takes us there in her debut novel, Shoot The Moon, described as “deep, bold and crackling smart” we travel backwards and forwards and backwards time and again with Isa’s protagonist Annie from her childhood in Santa Fe’s east side to her dream on the launch team. An interview that may raise the hairs on the back of your neck as we explore how a writer brings the mysterious equations of soul love and the anomalies of physics to the page. Meet Isa Arsen at Collected Works Bookstore on Sunday, October 22nd at 4:00. www.inarsen.com