10/05/2023 with Carlyn Montes de Oca

In the studio with her wonderful book Dog As My Doctor, Cat As My Nurse: An Animal Lover’s Guide to A Happy, Healthy and Extraordinary Life. Brimming with true stories about small everyday miracles and the unconditional love our pets give us when we most need it. Not intended to replace professional medical care, nevertheless, our dear animals can support our recovery and even alert us to ills or help prevent mishaps. Enjoy the photos and whimsical drawings, too.

A chance to meet Carlyn at Purple Fern bookstore in Eldorado on Friday, October 6th at 6:30 or go to her website animalhumanhealth.com and sign up for her monthly fun Pawsworthy blogs and newsletters.