06/29/2023 with Carlyn Montes De Oca

In her early fifties, Carlyn did a DNA test for fun, intrigued by her Mexican heritage and large, close-knit family. But when the results came back she was thrown into a spin of emotions learning for the first time that she had been adopted. The spin became an emotional whirlwind when she confided in her beloved older sister and learned that almost everyone in her family, siblings, cousins and even strangers always knew of her unconventional adoption and some even remembered the pretty, tiny baby arriving in their midst as a selfless, life-saving act by her parents. Carlyn is also known well locally for her work with animal welfare and can be found at www.animalhumanhealth.com Dogs feature throughout Junkyard Girl and help to bring calm and steadiness into her life.