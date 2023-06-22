06/22/2023 with Meleth Delia Batteau
Lark Ascending: Magic, Mystery and Mayhem in A Spiritual Community is a perfect description of poet and playwright Meleth Delia Batteau’s delightful coming-of-age story set in the early days of the famous Findhorn Community in Northern Scotland.
Shy 18-year-old Lark has been trained as a classical ballerina and realizing that ballet is her mother’s dream for her, not her own dream, escapes her rarified life in Cambridge, MA to seek adventure, joy and well, unintended misadventure across the pond ! A rollicking tale, all appears well until a shocking revelation changes her life yet again. Find or order Lark Ascending at your local independent bookstore or at amazon. Contact Meleth through me at thelastword@ksfr.com and the still thriving Findhorn Foundation at findhorn.org