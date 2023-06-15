06/15/2023 with Julia Fine

In her new book, Maddalena And The Dark, we meet 15 year old Maddalena born into the privileged Venetian society of the day and Luisa, also 15, who as a foundling has been raised in the Ospedale della Pieta home for orphans where she learns the violin and yearns to be personally instructed by Maestro Antonio Vivaldi who chooses just the most gifted girls. And so the scene is set for Maddalena and Luisa as they discover one another and the treacherous path of friendship and unfolding womanhood. Julia Fine also shares what she calls “the secret door into your novel” a feast of helpful information also found on her website www.julia-fine.com An extra treat for Santa Fe listeners and readers is her appearance at Collected Works Bookstore on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 pm