06/08/2023 with Ashana

﻿“Imagine a place of infinite beauty, peace and healing …. there is a sound that can take you there.” Words of Ashana who offers us a glimpse into that sound as she speaks about her beautiful book, “Crystal Singing Bowls: The Angelic Sound of Healing, Relaxation and Spiritual Awakening.” Let yourself rest into her music and learn about the quartz crystal bowls and her personal path as a classically-trained, gifted musician. And how she unfolded her rare passion, her soaring, angelic voice merging with seeming alchemical resonance with the unique vibration and harmony of each crystal bowl she touches. A very special music-filled episode of The Last Word. www.soundofashana.com