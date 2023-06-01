© 2023
The Last Word

06/01/2023 with Ambassador Mark Asquino

Published June 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT

﻿A fascinating conversation with former US Ambassador Mark Asquino in the KSFR studio with his exciting memoir, Spanish Connections: My Diplomatic Journey from Venezuela to Equatorial Guinea. Reading a little like a spy thriller and an adventurous travelogue throughout, we journey around the world through the author’s nearly 40 years in the foreign service and learn the mysterious origin of his personal quest. Now retired to Santa Fe, Mark is the Chair of Global Santa Fe. Go to globalsantafe.org to discover their programs and events. Find Mark Asquino’s Spanish Connections at our own Collected Works Bookstore or online or at your favorite local independent bookstore wherever you live.

