04/27/2023 with Christine Barker

Come to the theater tonight for 23 fascinating, honest and deeply moving minutes with Christine Barker, former celebrated dancer on Broadway with A Chorus Line. On stage she was The Third Girl From The Left the title of her intimate memoir. What did it take to make it as a dancer from Santa Fe to Broadway in the 1970’s and how did she summon the grit and guts it took to stay the course ? Keep listening as the author’s dazzling life, and the lives of her extensive Broadway theater family unravels as the AIDS epidemic begins to sink its painful, unrelenting claws into New York City’s most creative and courageous. Among them, one of the first, her very own beloved brother, Laughlin. This is a book I personally could not put down, written by a woman who was told back then that she shouldn’t speak the truth, and who finally, only now, can do so. Third Girl from The Left by Christine Barker. www.christinebarkerwriter.com

