04/20/2023 with Dr. Helen Clarke Molanphy

A deep dive into The American Penal System with Dr. Helen Clarke Molanphy political science professor emeritus at Richland College in Dallas, Texas. Her book The American Penal System: Transparency as a Pathway to Correctional Reform brings the curious reader and criminal justice student alike inside the prison system. We discuss the degradation and dehumanization of inmates and the big business that has become this country’s correctional facilities due to mass incarceration. How are women treated in prison ? What about corruption and violation of human rights ? Is there any hope for future inmates ? The American Penal System, published by Routledge.